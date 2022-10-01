Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.95

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $461.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher acquired 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,945,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,132,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444,291 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

