Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CEO David Destefano Sells 36,419 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CEO David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $494,934.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,834.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Destefano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, David Destefano sold 28,900 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $402,866.00.

On Monday, September 19th, David Destefano sold 26,340 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $361,648.20.

On Thursday, September 15th, David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $685,960.25.

Vertex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VERX opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vertex by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth $153,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

