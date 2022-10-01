Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CEO Gene G. Kinney Sells 16,412 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 16,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $876,072.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,890.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prothena Trading Up 2.0 %

Prothena stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 9.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 52.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 74.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

