IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 5,000 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,394,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,055,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $445,400.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $478,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00.
IPGP opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.39. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,312,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after buying an additional 60,432 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 91,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
