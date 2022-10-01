IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 5,000 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,394,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,055,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $445,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $478,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.8 %

IPGP opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.39. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,312,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after buying an additional 60,432 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 91,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

