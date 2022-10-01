Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Shane Cooke Sells 10,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $58,621.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Shane Cooke sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $493,500.00.

Prothena Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $60.63 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 145,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Prothena by 131.2% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 120,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 68,330 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Prothena by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Prothena by 78.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

