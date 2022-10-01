Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Up to $126.50

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $126.50, but opened at $132.10. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $131.50, with a volume of 1,951 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.37.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,307,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

