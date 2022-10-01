Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $17.38

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $18.02. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 565.44% and a negative return on equity of 111.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of Zealand Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Further Reading

