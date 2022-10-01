Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Gap Up to $17.85

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $18.49. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 534.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

