Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $61.25

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.25, but opened at $63.26. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 103,776 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 617,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $3,399,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

