Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Up to $525.58

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $525.58, but opened at $541.05. Graham shares last traded at $539.96, with a volume of 22 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Graham Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $572.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graham by 23.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 37.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 2.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

