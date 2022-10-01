Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Up to $29.23

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.23, but opened at $30.00. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 6,735 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $20,559,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,075,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

