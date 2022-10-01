Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up to $45.55

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.55, but opened at $46.69. Arvinas shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after buying an additional 167,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,786,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after buying an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after buying an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

