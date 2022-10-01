Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,489 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.