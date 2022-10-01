Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 480,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,373 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 41,984 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,502,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 585.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $49.61.

