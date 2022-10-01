Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29.

