Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.