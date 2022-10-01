Joule Financial LLC Invests $253,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,132,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,150,000 after acquiring an additional 36,681 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $37.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.