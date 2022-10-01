Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,132,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,681 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

