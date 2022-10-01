Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after buying an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

