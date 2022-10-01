Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.48. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $373.00.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $944,301 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

