Somerville Kurt F Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $363.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

