Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 64 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

