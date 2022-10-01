Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $52,000 in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 290.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.16. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.63.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

