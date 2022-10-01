McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $230.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

