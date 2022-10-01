Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after buying an additional 170,229 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

