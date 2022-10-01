Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 23.0% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,433,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 454,955 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 73.7% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 309,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 166,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 132,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 4.4 %

Garrett Motion stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 74.84% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

