Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,803 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNDI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $2.11 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $159.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

Kandi Technologies Group Profile

Kandi Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:KNDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

