Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 264 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in Pool by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 49,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Pool by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $318.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.62. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $308.74 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

