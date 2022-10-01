Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Toyota Motor by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM opened at $130.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average is $159.95. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The firm has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $65.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.