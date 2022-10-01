27,300 Shares in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth $156,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hyzon Motors by 1,308.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 169,527 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hyzon Motors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HYZN shares. Wedbush cut Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hyzon Motors from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Melius cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Hyzon Motors Profile

Shares of HYZN opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.56. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.