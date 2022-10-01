Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 244,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 341,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 371,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

PAYX stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.05. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

