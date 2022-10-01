Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.87.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Company Profile

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.79. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

