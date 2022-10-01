Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $91,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $207.11 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $713.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.02 and its 200 day moving average is $296.07.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

