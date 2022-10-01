Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Cenntro Electric Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENN opened at $1.03 on Friday. Cenntro Electric Group Limited has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

