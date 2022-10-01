Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CENN opened at $1.03 on Friday. Cenntro Electric Group Limited has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.
