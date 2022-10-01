Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,058.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $21.59 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.51.

About Honda Motor

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.