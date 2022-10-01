Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 544 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 248,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,522,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.