Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 501.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 24,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 438,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after acquiring an additional 180,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at $990,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $255,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

