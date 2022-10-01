Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,649 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,981,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,930,000 after buying an additional 684,870 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,064,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,448,000 after buying an additional 510,915 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 29.88.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 18.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.57. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 13.25 and a 52 week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

