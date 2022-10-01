Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $924,582.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lear Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

Shares of LEA opened at $119.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average is $135.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.83%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

