Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day moving average is $145.81. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

