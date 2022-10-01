Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $223.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.58. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $232.47.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

