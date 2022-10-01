MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Position Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MSM. William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,975.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,975.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,358 shares of company stock worth $2,702,323. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

