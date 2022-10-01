Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Commerce Bank raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $287.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.55. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $287.04 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

