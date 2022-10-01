Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 372 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 27.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 120,356 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

NYSE VTR opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.