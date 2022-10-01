Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 760 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.58 and its 200-day moving average is $211.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

