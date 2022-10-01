Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,562 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 58.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 54.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 173,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 61,037 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 60.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,024,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,024,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,951 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.