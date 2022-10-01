Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.4% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

Pfizer stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

