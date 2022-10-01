Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Chevron by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 860,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,017,000 after buying an additional 282,133 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,195,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Chevron stock opened at $143.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

