Coerente Capital Management Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Coerente Capital Management lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.21 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

