Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.81 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $354,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7 %

UNH stock opened at $505.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $472.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

